On April 19, Miller Mentoring gathered for their Family Dinner. Hosted at Winona Senior High School (WSHS), approximately 270 people attended the event that honored and celebrated the program’s students and mentors. Attendees included students and their families, mentors, district staff, and school board members, all who are dedicated supporters of Miller Mentoring. This annual event is a celebration of accomplishments and a positive way to honor and thank those who are committed to the success of the program. Since being established in 2000, the program has been devoted to matching community mentors with students at the middle and high school levels, with a mission to support students on their educational journey, both socially and emotionally as well as academically.
The evening began by gathering in the auditorium to celebrate the senior class of 2023, to award three senior scholarships, and to honor one of the mentors with the Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award.
The first scholarship awarded was the Sharon K. Suchla Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is given in memory of Sharon, who was a dedicated and vibrant longtime teacher and administrator for Winona Area Public Schools and also a committed supporter of Miller Mentoring. This year, the $500 Sharon K. Suchla Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alexa Frank.
The It Takes Two Scholarship was awarded to two students, Caden Shively and Brayden Draheim, who received the $500 and $1000 awards respectively. This scholarship is given in memory of mentor, Frank Utecht, who served as a mentor until his untimely death in 2010.
The banquet concluded by presenting The Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award. Becky was one of the very first mentors in 2001. Over the years, Becky served as a mentor at the middle school and high school levels. She was committed, caring, and hopeful. Though Becky passed away in 2020, her legacy lives on. The Outstanding Mentor Award is awarded to a mentor who goes above and beyond and is faithful to showing up and encouraging each student. This year, The Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award was awarded to John Grattan, who has served as a mentor for more than 10 years.
We are so grateful to the donors of the scholarships and awards who continue to make these important recognitions possible. Sharon, Frank, and Becky all left their own imprint on Miller Mentoring, and it is a privilege to honor them through these awards and scholarships as they continue to plant seeds for a better future.
We are equally grateful to the Ben Miller Family. Ben Miller had a vision and an understanding that a flame burns within all of us to make the world a better place, and his family continues to support and encourage that vision year after year through Miller Mentoring.
The evening continued to the WSHS concourse, which was transformed into a family dining room, complete with decorations, senior dedications, and, of course, a photo booth. The energy was contagious, as families sat with mentors and stories and experiences were shared. Stacy Cottrell, one of the Miller Mentoring coordinators, commented, "This is my 10th year being part of the dinner, and I am always in awe and touched at watching our students, families, mentors, and district staff coming together in conversation and sharing a meal. It's truly a special evening, not only celebrating our seniors but also what Miller Mentoring means to all of us."
As another academic year winds down, we look forward to the future connections and relationships that will be formed and will be celebrated at the next Miller Mentoring Family Dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.