Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
"I appreciate the Minnesota Twins inviting me to throw out the first pitch at a recent game,” Miller said. “The Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has a mission to support and sustain area youth athletics and I'm always proud to help promote the good work of our fantastic volunteers and supporters. Throwing out the first pitch was an exciting opportunity, especially for my boys, who were able to join Janel and me on the field prior to the game. And I'm certain about one thing: none of the Twins pitchers – or any other pitcher for that matter – have to worry about losing their job to me!"
