The Minnesota City Historical Association (MCHA) and the Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will hold an open house at the First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 10 a.m. You are invited to view the church interior and visit the MCHA Archives. Items on display include historic photos, articles, and artifacts from the 170-year history of Minnesota City. The building is handicap accessible. You are also welcome to stop by the 1870 Maybury school bell structure on your visit.
Latest News
- Trout habitat demonstrations April 30
- Cardinals baseball drops pair to Gustavus
- SMU drops heartbreaker in season finale
- WSU track earns third place at UWL’s Esten Challenge
- Cardinals come up with sweep of Auggies
- WSU golfer earns spot in NCAA DII tourney
- Winona State baseball earns two wins at Upper Iowa
- Minnesota City history open house
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.