The annual Minnesota City holiday celebration will take place on Saturday, December 10, at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street. Beginning at 5 p.m., antique, truck-drawn wagon rides provided by the Maus family are again offered. Those not on the rides can visit around the fire table or step inside to hear Nancy Bachler playing carols on the 1875 pump organ. The community tree lighting and Yule Log presentation will take place at 6 p.m., followed by more singing and music inside the church led by Steve Bachler, Edwin Maus, and Steve Schuh. Refreshments will be available. (Masks are optional. The building is handicapped accessible.)
We invite you to join us as we celebrate the 16th year of our community tradition, sponsored by the Minnesota City Historical Association.
