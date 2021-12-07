The annual Minnesota City community tree lighting and holiday caroling will take place on Saturday, December 11, at 6 p.m. outside the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street. Keeping safety in mind, we will not be gathering inside the church; but we invite you to come sing a few carols as we celebrate the 15th year of our community tradition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Daley Farm expansion denied again, appeal possible
- County to reconsider Daley Farm expansion
- Police Blotter
- One dead in I-90 crash near Dresbach
- Editor’s Notes: How opponents helped the Daley Farm’s case
- Stier, Joy E.
- Huntbatch, John Edward
- WPD nab man after pursuit
- WSHS proposes new grad requirements
- Dancers play iconic roles in ‘Nutcracker’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.