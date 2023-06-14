Do you enjoy learning about the natural world? If so, consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer.
The Minnesota Master Naturalist program is hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training beginning July 13. There will be a morning time slot and an evening time slot.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners, studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems, entitled “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes,” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”
This class will cover the natural and cultural history of the “Prairies and Potholes” region. We will provide an in-depth overview of the prairie ecosystem. Through the class, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
The classes will be held on Thursdays from July 13 to September 21. You can choose the morning class that runs from 9:30-11 a.m., or you can choose the evening class which runs from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be one required field trip day at Lac qui Parle Area on September 8 or 9; you can choose which day to attend.
For more information and to register online, go to minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, or 1-888-241-4532, or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.
Minnesota Master Naturalist is sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension. For more news from the Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news, or contact Extension Communications at extdigest@umn.edu.
