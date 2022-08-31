The Minnesota State Fair has long been invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from greater Minnesota and is pleased to announce the worthy recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship. The fair is committed to offer scholarship opportunities to deserving youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.
Twenty-four young adults received the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship this year, including Carson Ruen, of Lanesboro.
The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and annually awards up to 24 scholarships of approximately $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $584,000 has been awarded. The Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. These scholarships were available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2021-2022. Information about these scholarships can be found at
mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art, and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 days of fun, ending Labor Day. The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs from August 25 to Labor Day, September 5. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.
