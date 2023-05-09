If you were a student ambassador, supporting family, or adult chaperone during the 2002-2019 Misato-Winona sister city cultural exchanges, the Winona International Friendship Association cordially invites you to a reunion on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion at the end of Hamilton Street.
Please join Hiroaki Kamata, Misato Mayor Seiichi Aizawa, and cultural exchange coordinators Ryuji Ashida and Nayumi Sato. These guests from Misato will be in Winona to discuss renewing the cultural exchange that was curtailed by COVID. Light refreshments will be served while we visit and remember our shared experiences.
At about 7:15 p.m., we will have a chance to remember Joe Lepley and will light lanterns in the Japanese tradition of remembrance, if the weather allows. Joe was instrumental in coordinating the cultural exchange for most of these years. He died on August 31, 2022, following a short illness.
In case of high water at the lake or inclement weather, we will gather at the American Legion Post 9 Banquet Hall at 302 East Sarnia Street.
