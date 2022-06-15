Miss America to appear at Miss Winona program

Mark your calendars for the Miss Winona competition on June 18 when eight women will vie for the title of Miss Winona 2022. Miss Minnesota 2023 will be in attendance along with special guest Miss America, Emma Broyles.
The competition will be held at the Winona Middle School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the competition starts at 6 p,m.
Photos opportunities with Miss America, Emma Broyles, will be available at intermission and also at the reception following the competition.
Tickets are $20, including both the competition and the reception. Tickets for the competition only will be available at the door for $10. The reception will be held at Whalen’s with a light buffet and cash bar.
Tickets are limited and can be ordered by contacting Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at La Boutique in downtown Winona.
Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles is from Anchorage, Alaska, and currently resides in Phoenix, Ariz., to continue her studies in biomedical sciences and vocal performance at Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University.
Having dermatillomania and acne herself, along with a strong passion for helping others, she chose to study biomedical sciences as a preliminary degree to medical school with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.
About Miss America, Emma Broyles: Not only is Emma the 100th Miss America, she represents the Korean-American community as the first Korean-American to earn the job of Miss America. Emma has earned over $110,000 in scholarships as a local candidate, Miss Alaska Teen, Miss Alaska and Miss America to further her educational goals.
In addition to her social impact initiative, Building Community through Special Olympics, Emma also speaks about having ADHD, which she calls her superpower.
Emma has spent over half of her life advocating for people with intellectual disabilities through her work with Special Olympics Alaska. Her older brother, Brendan, has Down syndrome and is a source of inspiration for her. When Brendan first became a Special Olympics athlete at the age of 8, Emma started attending weekly practices with him. She grew up learning from those who are unlike her, allowing her to develop an understanding of the importance of inclusion and empathy. This understanding is what drove her to continue her involvement through Partners Club, a school program through Special Olympics Alaska. She realized the significance in teaching students about inclusion and equipping them with the necessary tools to be leaders of social change in their communities. Since then, Emma has toured schools to spread the message of inclusion, continued her involvement with Special Olympics as a volunteer and coach, and advocated for those with intellectual disabilities. Her family was named “Family of the Year” by Special Olympics Alaska.
