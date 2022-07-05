Lewiston-Altura High School senior Joelle Hammann was crowned Miss Lewiston at the Heartland Days pageant on June 23. Recent Lewiston-Altura graduate Emma Lee was named the First Attendant, and young Payson Speltz was honored as Lil’ Miss Lewiston.
Hammann is 17 years old and employed by Good Shepherd Lutheran Services. In school, she is a member of the National Honor Society, of which she was the vice president this past school year and will be the president next school year. She is the systems accountability committee student representative and participates in volleyball and track and field. Outside of school, she is a spokesperson for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, a U.S. Figure Skating Get Up campaign ambassador, and both a competitor and coach with the Winona Figure Skating Club. After high school, Joelle plans to attend Saint Mary’s University and major in biochemistry. She would then like to attend medical school to become a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon. Her entry was sponsored by Lewiston Insurance Agency.
Emma Lee is 18 years old and employed by Bear Creek Archeology. In school, she has participated in Math League, drama, choir, softball, and cross-country. Outside of school, she has participated in the Southeast Minnesota Youth Orchestra, and she had been a member of Quintets. In her free time, she enjoys musicals, reading, playing the trumpet and piano, and crocheting. This fall, Emma will attend Luther College and is undecided on a major. Her entry was sponsored by Recreation Cafe.
