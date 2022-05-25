Mark your calendars for the Miss Winona competition on June 18. The competition will be held at the Winona Middle School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the competition starts at 6 p.m.
Come see our wonderful candidates compete for the title of Miss Winona 2022. Plus, have the opportunity to meet Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles!
Photos opportunities with Emma will be available at intermission and also at the reception following the competition.
The reception will be held at Whalen’s with a light buffet and cash bar.
Tickets are $20, which include both the competition and the reception. Tickets for the competition only will be available at the door for $10.
Tickets are limited and can be ordered by contacting Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com.
