On October 29, 2022, at 3 p.m., the Miss Winona Scholarship Program will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 9 (302 East Sarnia Street in Winona). The prizes’ total value is $5000 and will include purses by the following designers — Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. For $30, play 10 games of bingo; must be 18 years old to play. Limited seating will be available, so reserve your spot today by emailing: tjsim2358@gmail.com.
