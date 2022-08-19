The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) is currently recruiting new volunteers to serve in the roles of museum greeter, family programs volunteer, and events volunteer.
“Museum volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. They help visitors feel welcome and at ease as they enjoy their time in the galleries,” says MMAM Curator of Education Heather Casper. “Our volunteers are the face of the museum and can have a tremendous impact in how people experience the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.”
Greeters serve a vital role at the museum, to welcome and engage all museum visitors. Family program and events volunteers help set up, facilitate, and clean up after programs at the museum and at off-site events, for a variety of ages. MMAM volunteers are asked to commit to work at least one two-hour shift per month.
MMAM is hoping to add 30 new volunteers this fall to help unveil a suite of new programs and exhibitions in the coming months. “You don’t have to know a thing about art, and you can come exactly as you are,” states Casper. “Our volunteers serve as ambassadors to the museum. We are committed to supporting our volunteers, creating opportunities for community investment, and maintaining organizational transparency. There is no need to know a thing about art. Come as you are, and learn more about how you can support your local art museum and recharge your soul.”
Interested persons should call the museum’s front desk at 507-474-6626 and sign up to attend one of the three orientation/training sessions that will be offered. The training sessions will be held on Thursday, August 25, from 12-1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, August 30, from 1-2:30 p.m., and on Saturday, September 10, from 9:30-11 a.m.
