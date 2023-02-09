From: Minnesota Department of Commerce
The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced on Feb. 8 that Minnesotans can now apply for both the Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization Assistance Program through a new online joint application that will make it easier and faster to get help to pay their energy bills.
More than 114,000 Minnesotans have applied for help paying their energy bills since the program year began in October, an increase of 5.5% over last year at the same time. The program is funded by the federal government and administered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Eligibility is based on income. Commerce’s new online application allows applicants to more easily complete the application and upload required documentation rather than delivering the application and documents by mail or email or in person. Typically 40% of applications are slowed by missing documents.
“We are here to help Minnesotans stay safe and warm in their homes with critical assistance for families struggling to pay their energy bills,” said Michael Schmitz, director of Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program. “Our new online application simplifies the process for Minnesotans to apply and speeds up the process to review the application.”
The Energy Assistance Program prioritizes emergency funding to help income-eligible Minnesotans who have received disconnection notices or are otherwise facing energy emergencies. Eligibility is determined through a one-time application, whether online or on paper. The program has helped nearly 64,000 Minnesota households overall and has prevented 7,700 disconnections this winter. The Energy Assistance Dashboard, which is updated weekly, provides data about households served: bit.ly/3x896AP.
Learn how to apply for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, including new how-to videos for using the online application: mn.gov/commerce/energy/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance-program/.
The launch of the online Energy Assistance application follows the rollout of Commerce’s new website this month. Both initiatives reflect a goal of making it easier for Minnesotans to interact with agency programs.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program helps pay energy and water bills for eligible Minnesotans. Commerce administers the program through a network of local service providers. The new online application allows potential recipients to apply for both Energy and Weatherization Assistance.
Payments for energy and water bills are sent directly to a household’s utility company or to a provider of fuel, like propane, fuel oil, or wood. The federally funded program is free and provides benefits of up to $1,400, plus additional support to respond to emergencies.
Both renters and homeowners can qualify. Eligibility is based on income and household size.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.