The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association are both invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from greater Minnesota. Their scholarship programs recognize deserving youth who are selected based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.
The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and annually awards up to 22 scholarships of approximately $1000 each. Since its inception, nearly $584,000 has been awarded. The Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. New in 2023, one $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a person of any age entering a skilled trade career or furthering their training. These scholarships will be available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2022-23. The application for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. on August 1, 2023. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/.
The Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the 4-H Auction Committee, will award in excess of $80,000 in scholarships to 4-H members, furthering their education and work toward a postsecondary degree at an accredited college or university. To apply, applicants must have completed high school by 2023 or earlier and be attending college for the 2023-24 school year. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on August 1, 2023. More than $800,000 has been awarded over the lifetime of this program. More information and the applications for these scholarships can be found at mlbapurpleribbonauction.org.
