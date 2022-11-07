From: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
On Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) restricted open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Southeast Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in numerous counties, including Fillmore, Houston, Olmstead, Wabasha, and Winona.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”
Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.