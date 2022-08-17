The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on the District 6 Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan, which identifies strategies and potential projects to coordinate transit services for elderly, disabled and low-income people in the Southeast Minnesota region.
The Local Human Services-Transit Coordination Plan is available for public review and comment through Aug. 28, 2022, at tinyurl.com/2p9msmzm. Comments can be sent to Tracy Schnell, District 6 senior planner, at tracy.schnell@state.mn.us.
Local Human Service-Public Transit Coordination Plans are updated every five years and must include the following:
· An assessment of available services that identifies current transportation providers (public, private and nonprofit)
· An assessment of transportation needs for individuals with disabilities, older adults and people with low incomes
· Strategies, activities and/or projects to address the identified gaps between current services and needs, as well as opportunities to improve efficiencies in service delivery
· Priorities for implementation based on resources (from multiple program sources), time and feasibility for implementing specific strategies and/or activities identified
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all people in their programs, services and activities. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or documents in an alternative format (such as braille, large print or in a different language) at no cost, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720. Relay service: 711.
