From: MnDOT
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites people to provide comments and ideas for improvements on Highway 43 through Winona for MnDOT to consider as it prepares for a construction project in 2028.
People can go online to view MnDOT’s project website, talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-43-winona. There, visitors can see the project area from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River Bridge and provide feedback on how they use the road, what works well, what needs improvement and any other considerations that should be considered by engineers as they develop a plan for the project. Visitors can also sign up for email/text message updates to ensure that they’re able to stay informed about the project as it develops and when in-person meetings are scheduled.
“Now is the time for your voice to be heard, because we’re in the early stages of the project where we are going to develop design alternatives for improving this corridor and want to be sure we’ve heard from people who use the road,” said Chad Hanson, who is leading the project for MnDOT. “The inclusion of many perspectives helps us shape a plan based on usage, funding and the basic elements that must be included. We’ll be meeting more with the public, the city of Winona, Winona County and Winona State University, but we want to consider all views to allow us time to develop the plan.”
MnDOT would like to receive comments via its website through May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.