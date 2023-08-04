The Minnesota Department of Transportation is extending the public comment period for people to provide opinions on proposals and options for Highway 43 in Winona that were first presented at its July 18 in-person open house.
People have until Aug. 18 to offer feedback at talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-43-winona to register their opinions on the project design options and provide input on how these alternatives meet their needs. The information provided at the meeting has been posted on the project website for people to review.
The currently funded project includes the following:
- Restriping of corridor including the following:
- Removal of four-lane section between Broadway St. and 4th St. to make roadway lanes more consistent
- Sarnia St. to add bicycle lanes and left-turn lanes at Franklin St.
- Replacement or removal of traffic signals at the following intersections:
- 4th St. (replacement or all-way stop)
- 5th St. (removal)
- 6th/Broadway St. (potential replacement)
If additional funding is identified, the following alternatives are being considered:
- Mini-roundabout at 4th St. and compact roundabout at Broadway St., including removal of traffic signal at 5th St.
- Mini-roundabout at Sarnia St. and Main St.
- Sidewalk along south side of Hwy 43 between Franklin St. and Mankato Ave.
- Additional pedestrian improvements throughout corridor
In the spring, community members shared their feedback through the project website on how they use Highway 43 from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River bridge and what needs improvement. MnDOT hosted an online comment portal to gain public feedback on corridor issues and opportunities. We appreciated your participation:
· 7-week comment period
· 1,400 site visits
· Over 80 comments
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.
