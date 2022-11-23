From: MNsure
Individuals and families in southeastern Minnesota are poised to save hundreds of dollars on monthly premiums next year when they purchase health coverage and take advantage of premium tax credits only available through MNsure: MNsure.org. MNsure CEO Nate Clark shared the news that tax credits in southeastern Minnesota are going up by $120 per month, on average, in 2023 for eligible households in the 10-county area including Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
On average, eligible households in southeastern Minnesota are projected to save $860 per month, or about $10,320 per year, thanks to the larger tax credits in 2023. In other words, eligible Minnesotans will pay about 10 percent less on premiums next year than they pay currently and that can mean big savings for the small business owners, gig workers, farmers, and other Minnesotans that MNsure serves.
“Every year, MNsure encourages Minnesotans who need health insurance to shop and compare options so they can get the best deal and the best plan for their needs, but this is especially true for families in southeastern Minnesota right now,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “There are larger tax credits available for this region, and now more Minnesotans than ever qualify for these savings.”
More Minnesotans qualify for 2023 tax credits, but many consumers may not be aware that their ability to access savings through MNsure has changed. MNsure especially encourages middle-income families who were ineligible previously due to an income cap and family members of Minnesotans with access to affordable health insurance through their job to work with a health insurance expert to see if they now qualify for tax credits.
MNsure offers free, no-cost help from certified brokers and navigators to make the application and enrollment process easier and less time-consuming for consumers. “MNsure-certified brokers can dig into the details of your eligibility, make sure you’re aware of all your options, and ensure you access all the savings you qualify for,” said Chris Martini, a local broker with Rochester Senior Solutions.
Minnesotans can connect with a broker or navigator in southeastern Minnesota by searching the Assister Directory or viewing upcoming enrollment events on MNsure.org. “Don’t wait until the last minute to fill out an application,” added Health Access MN Navigator Program Director Denise Robertson. “Take another look at MNsure and let our navigators be your guide.”
Minnesotans who need health insurance can sign up during the open enrollment period happening now. MNsure’s open enrollment began on November 1 and will run through January 15, 2023. Consumers must enroll by December 15, 2022, for coverage starting January 1.
