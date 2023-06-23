Monica Hennessy Mohan, city clerk for the city of Winona, has been elected as vice president for the Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Minnesota (MCFOA) for 2023-2024. The election was held during the Association’s annual meeting on March 23, 2023. Mohan has served the MCFOA on several different committees since 2018, as treasurer in 2021-2022, and as secretary in 2022-2023.
The MCFOA was established in 1937 to promote professional standards for city clerks and finance officers. Today, the Association is 900-plus members strong and provides educational and networking opportunities through regional meetings, its annual conference, and continuing education workshops for its certification programs.
Mohan has been employed by the city of Winona since 1998. Prior to that, she worked for the city of Minneapolis in its finance department. Mohan earned the designation of Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk (MCMC) from the MCFOA in 2007 and received her Minnesota Master Municipal Clerk (MMMC) designation in 2022. She also holds the designations of Athenian Fellow (2018) and Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), which she earned in 2019, and has applied for the Master Municipal Clerk certification earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.