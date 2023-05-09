A pool tournament to benefit the family of the late Matt Mohlke will held be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Gibbons Club Midway, George’s Lounge, and Jailhouse Saloon.
Doors open at Midway by 8:30 a.m. The $35 entry fee includes greens fee. Competitors must be signed and paid by 9:45 a.m. Only 96 entries allowed.
Raffles throughout the day. All proceeds go to Matt’s daughter. The event is open to the general public to participate. Shuttle service will be provided between all bars. For questions, call 507-313-2113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.