During this fall and winter, come watch Monday Night Football with the Masons. Join us every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Winona Lodge #18 (Masons AF and AM), 926 West Fifth Street in Winona. Chips and dip, water and soda are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages. RSVP to Brother Tony Stango by calling or texting 507-205-1538.
Latest News
- Local COVID update
- Halloween events to check out
- WAPS Board moves ahead on $25M HVAC projects
- Hyma running unopposed for Winona City Council
- WSU hosts engineering showcase Nov. 5
- WSU Pres. Olson to DJ Beatles radio show Oct. 26
- Senior U offers course on Underground Railroad, abolitionist Winonans
- Winona Bird Club scholarship, November meeting
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.