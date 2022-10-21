During this fall and winter, come watch Monday Night Football with the Masons. Join us every Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Winona Lodge #18 (Masons AF and AM), 926 West Fifth Street in Winona. Chips and dip, water and soda are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages. RSVP to Brother Tony Stango by calling or texting 507-205-1538.