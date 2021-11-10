The Winona County Sheriff’s Department’s Mounted Posse sure knows how to turn heads. While working traffic control at the Winona County Fair, the group went through the A&W drive-through on horseback, which garnered a few surprised looks, member Meike Tarras recalled. Whenever the posse shows up for parades, Sheriff Ron Ganrude said, “The kids all want to get a picture with the horses.”
The popularity wasn’t what motivated Tom Edwards to join the group. “I just like riding horses,” he said. “So every chance I get, I take it.”
Area residents who share Edwards’ love of riding can put that passion to work for a good cause with the posse. The Mounted Posse is seeking new members to join the group.
Started in 2000, the volunteer Mounted Posse occasionally assists the sheriff’s department with missing person searches and appears at parades and community events. The posse aided Wabasha County with a search in a homicide case earlier this year, and it supported efforts to find a drowning victim near Dresbach a few years ago, Ganrude explained. “I appreciate the Mounted Posse,” he said. “They don’t get called out a lot, but they’re available when we need them. Of course, everyone loves them at the parades.”
The main requirements for members, Ganrude said, are that they have a horse, a trailer, and something to pull the trailer.
To apply, pick up an application from the Winona County Law Enforcement Center at 201 West Third Street in Winona or call the center at 507-457-6368.
