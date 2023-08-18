Minnesota State College Southeast is marking a double anniversary in the coming academic year – a “50 & 75 Anniversary Year.” In 1973, the Red Wing campus opened its doors – 50 years ago in 2023. In 1949, the college opened as the Winona Area Vocational-Technical School at Winona High School – 75 years ago in 2024.
“Anniversaries mark a moment when we can pause to look back over our origins and reflect on the events that brought us to where we are today,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast.
She added, “Through many transformations, Minnesota State College Southeast is now a comprehensive technical and community college. Today, we are a ‘both/and’ college, offering degrees designed for transfer to four-year institutions as well as a wealth of career and technical programs.”
During the “50 & 75 Anniversary Year,” the college will be publishing stories of the past in its social media, on its website, and in local newspapers.
“We invite alumni, past employees, and friends of the college to share their memories of their time here and how being part of the college brought them to where they are today,” said Jennifer Hawkins, vice president of strategic initiatives. “We are excited to hear stories like those of Calvin Jones and David Wessin, who shared their stories through the ‘Your Southeast Story’ form on our website.”
Calvin Jones, a band instrument repair technician who attended Southeast in 1991-1992, wrote from the U.S. Virgin Islands to say, “The thing I remember most about Red Wing is the love that I felt at the school. Gene Beckwith and John Huth, my teachers in band instrument repair, made me feel so welcomed and so involved. This was the first time in my life that I could say that I loved school. Coming from the Virgin Islands to Red Wing was challenging, but it changed my life forever.”
David Wessin, who graduated from the construction program in Winona in 1983, said he appreciates most how his education at Southeast started him on a successful career path. “After graduating, I moved to St. Paul, and my career brought me to a large kitchen cabinet company. I held this position almost 15 years, then moved to Florida to work for a small contractor. Over the years, I advanced to a vice president position, managing 25 safety managers for a company with one billion in work. I recently joined a private commercial insurance broker as vice president of risk engineering and travel the southeastern United States working with our clients to build a strong safety culture. Thank you!”
To share your fond memories, go to www.southeastmn.edu/anniversary and click on “Your Southeast Story,” or email anniversary@southeastmn.edu.
Special activities are being planned throughout 2023-2024 in Red Wing and Winona to commemorate the “50 & 75 Anniversary Year.” See www.southeastmn.edu/anniversary for more information.
