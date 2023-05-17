Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) is proud to announce that the college’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program has achieved initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
In its formal notification to the college, ACEN determined the effective accreditation date to be February 14, 2022, meaning that the initial cohort of students who graduated with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree in Fall 2022 completed their degree from an ACEN-accredited program, as will students who are graduating this spring.
“Accreditation of the Associate of Science in Nursing by the ACEN speaks to the quality of our offerings and to the dedication of our program faculty and staff,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “We want to recognize and support everyone who has worked so hard to attain ACEN accreditation. Congratulations to our amazing nursing faculty and staff for their contributions and continuous excellence!”
The five-semester Associate of Science in Nursing degree is designed to prepare graduates to take the NCLEX-RN exam and become registered nurses. It consists of two semesters of general education studies and three semesters of nursing coursework and clinicals.
MSC Southeast Interim Vice President of Student Success Dr. Ginny Boyum took note of the high achievement of the first cohort of students to graduate from the ASN program.
“Our 2023 First Quarter NCLEX-RN First Time Success Rate was 89%, a considerably higher pass percentage than most state and national programs,” she said. “We are not only proud of our faculty and staff, but also of our graduates, who have demonstrated their readiness to provide patient care as registered nurses.”
The college’s two-semester Practical Nursing diploma is also accredited by the ACEN. It achieved initial accreditation in 2016 and continuing accreditation in 2021. The next evaluation visit will take place in 2028. The 2023 First Quarter Practical Nursing NCLEX-PN First Time Success Rate was 100%.
ACEN accreditation recognizes nursing programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for nursing education quality. A degree from an ACEN-accredited college can make students more competitive in the job market. Employers prefer to hire accredited practitioners, because they are trained under nationally established standards for nursing education.
Applications to begin the Associate of Science in Nursing major in Fall 2023 are due by June 1. For more information about the college’s nursing majors, see www.southeastmn.edu/nursing.
