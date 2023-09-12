Because of the continuing shortfall of qualified nursing assistants statewide, Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free nursing assistant training and testing through the “Next Generation Nursing Assistant – Train. Test. Work.” initiative.
Minnesota State College Southeast is offering the training, which will save participants more than $1,500. Courses start on October 9 in Red Wing and October 23 in Winona. Classes take place on campus and online via Zoom over a six-week period. Additional courses will be offered in 2024.
“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility. You can become fully certified as an entry-level nursing assistant at no cost to you,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation and be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry.
Note that space is limited, and courses will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.
For more information and to enroll, go to www.southeastmn.edu/training, and scroll down to “Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training.” For additional assistance, contact Seth Flatten at 507-703-6165 or seth.flatten@southeastmn.edu.
