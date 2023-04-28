Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) is proud to announce that two students, Jack Guimont and Katelyn Lindsey, have been honored with national recognition as Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars, making them among the top 100 community college students in the country.
Jack Guimont has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Katelyn Lindsey has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually.
Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service. More than 2,400 applications were received this year.
“We couldn’t be more proud of these two outstanding students, who contribute so much to our campus community,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “They have been very active on campus, and their commitment has made a difference.”
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Advisor Chris Stout, a history instructor at the college, said, “This is one of the highest achieving groups we have ever had at MSC Southeast. Between their academic achievements and their work for the college in our Senate and clubs, both Kate and Jack earned these scholarships and more.”
Guimont, of Anoka, Minn., is an English transfer pathway major at MSC Southeast. He has served as Student Senate president, contributed to the college newspaper, and been a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
“Winning the Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholarship represents the hard work I have put into my education throughout the first two years of my college career,” Jack said. “Through this recognition, I have found renewed motivation to continue my educational journey. I look forward to more opportunities to grow and work with others in the future.”
Lindsey, of Utica, is earning an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and sciences. She has been president of the Equestrian Club for the past two years, secretary of the Student Senate, a writer for the student newspaper, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She has also been selected to speak at the college’s commencement ceremony in May.
“I am so grateful for the opportunities provided by Southeast, because they have enabled me to grow as an individual, develop leadership skills, and create valuable friendships. Receiving a Coca-Cola Scholarship is such a high honor, and it encourages me to continue striving for my best,” Katelyn said. “I am beyond thankful for everyone who has enabled me to reach this point.”
Jack Guimont added a message of gratitude as well. “More than anything, I am eternally grateful for my parents, who believed in me when I was not strong enough to believe in myself,” he said. “My father has shown me what it means to be a man through his committed work ethic and his ability to change for those he loves. My mother has shown me what it means to truly care about something and to commit to something greater than oneself through her love for our family.”
