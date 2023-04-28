Minnesota State College Southeast announced today the appointment of Jennifer Hawkins as vice president of strategic initiatives and executive director of the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation.
In this role, Jennifer will be responsible for the development and management of innovative new initiatives intended to grow and sustain the college. She will direct strategic and operational planning, marketing and communications, grant development, college accreditation, community partnerships, and institutional development.
She will also serve as executive director of the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation, which raises funds for the college and distributes student scholarships.
“The role of community colleges in transforming not only the lives of individual students but the trajectory of local communities and regional economies cannot be overstated,” Jennifer said. “I am honored to join the exceptional team at Minnesota State College Southeast and look forward to advancing the school’s strategic priorities in partnership with the individuals, businesses, and organizations that share our vision for a thriving Southeast region.”
“With over 20 years of experience in higher education and economic development, Jennifer will be able to immediately contribute to growth initiatives at the college,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of MSC Southeast. “Her experience in identifying and developing collaborative partnerships with local government, nonprofits, higher education, and corporations will serve us well. In addition, Jennifer’s commitment to advancing equity and inclusion will make her a great asset to our leadership team.”
Prior to coming to MSC Southeast, Jennifer Hawkins was an educator/associate professor for community economics with the University of Minnesota Extension from 2017-2023. There, she supported community leaders and organizations across the Southeast region in advancing local economic development through teaching, scholarship, and applied research. With her team, she received two awards from the National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals.
From 2010-2017, she was director of strategic initiatives and the Global Business Practicum program at the Carlson School of Management's Carlson Global Institute, where she was responsible for corporate and alumni engagement in global programs. She led the restructure and expansion of a global experiential learning course, implemented a customer relationship management and metrics tracking system, and led the department’s strategic planning process.
Previously, Jennifer worked more than seven years in economic development at regional and state levels in Minnesota, including roles at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Power, and the Region Five Development Commission.
Jennifer Hawkins received her bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Hamline University and master’s degrees in business administration and public policy from the University of Minnesota. In 2016, she was awarded an Endeavor Fellowship to study innovation and trade dynamics between the United States and Australia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.