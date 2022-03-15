The 2022 federal omnibus bill, which passed the House on March 9 and the Senate on March 10, included $825,000 to support upgrading the nursing simulation lab at Minnesota State College Southeast’s (MSC Southeast) Red Wing, Minn., campus. The bill was supported by Representative Angie Craig, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Tina Smith and is now headed to President Joe Biden for signature into law.
Using existing space, the funding will make it possible for MSC Southeast to build a state-of-the-art hospital simulation center that mimics a hospital wing, with private patient rooms, a medication room, a nursing station, a control room, and debriefing rooms.
“The opportunity that this space will provide for the college will have a positive impact on the education of our nursing and healthcare students,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “We are grateful to our Congressional leaders for their support of the college and look forward to serving our students and community.”
A goal of any nursing program is to graduate students who are trained in clinical judgment and reasoning, skills that can be gained in clinical settings such as hospitals and long-term care facilities. A hospital simulation center will provide parallel opportunities on campus.
“The pandemic has shown us that we need to be prepared to shift our education and training to offer and augment clinical hours on campus if needed,” said Janine Mason, associate dean of nursing at MSC Southeast. “Enhancement of our current facilities will provide for safe, real-life based clinical learning environments that will prepare future nurses and healthcare students for the workforce.”
The hospital simulation center will provide the opportunity to train healthcare students using the most advanced technology, equipment, and methods. The federal funds will provide for design and construction as well as simulation equipment, training software, technology, and other equipment.
The simulation center will be available for use by community, clinical, and industry partners for training, continuing education, and professional development. The space could be used for training by local EMT/EMS, firefighters, hospitals, and home health agencies.
“By providing the resources to enable clinical-based experiences and training initiatives with community partners, this funding will ensure our nursing students are better prepared to enter the workforce,” said Dr. Danielson. “Projections indicate an ever-increasing need for trained nursing professionals across Southeast Minnesota. The hospital simulation center will not only help us meet the needs of our students but also the workforce needs of the entire region.”
