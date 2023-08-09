This week, Minnesota State College Southeast will host open forums to gain input on the college’s three finalists for the position of vice president of finance and administration.
“The vice president of finance and administration is an integral position impacting the executive, financial, and operational components of the college,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president, Minnesota State College Southeast. “At the public forums, we hope to get as much feedback on our finalists as possible from our students, faculty, staff, and community members.”
All public forums will take place on campus at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing or Winona and online via Zoom.
For Zoom links and passwords, please email alecia.spagnoletti@southeastmn.edu.
The dates, times, and places of the three public forums are:
- Wednesday, August 9, from 10-10:45 a.m. – Red Wing Campus Room 310, 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing, Minn.
- Thursday, August 10, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. – Winona Campus Room 208, 1250 Homer Road, Winona
- Friday, August 11, from 1:30-2:15 p.m. – Winona Campus Room 208, 1250 Homer Road, Winona
Vice president of finance and administration candidate biographies will be shared at each public forum.
