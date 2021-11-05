This month, Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) is opening the doors for open houses on both of its campuses. Students are invited to visit the college in person and explore the campuses and program areas.
An open house at MSC Southeast in Winona will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 4-6 p.m. at 1250 Homer Road in Winona. An open house at MSC Southeast in Red Wing, Minn., will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 4-6 p.m. at 308 Pioneer Road in Red Wing.
“We want all students and their families to feel welcome to stop by the campus and learn more about the college,” said Tammy Vondrasek, MSC Southeast director of admissions, enrollment, and financial aid. “Learn about programs starting in spring 2022 or plan ahead to start in fall semester next year.”
The open houses are an opportunity to:
•Tour campus facilities, labs, and program areas;
•Meet one-on-one with faculty and staff;
•Learn about the admissions process;
•Find out about financial aid options, including loans, scholarships, and grants;
•Discover student services such as veterans services and disability services;
•And more!
The college will waive the $20 application fee for anyone who meets with student services staff and applies for admission at the event. There will be snacks, games, and prizes at the open houses, too.
“We are excited to invite everyone to MSC Southeast for a fun and informative event,” Tammy Vondrasek said. “We hope you see you at one of our November open houses!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.