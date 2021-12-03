Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) in Red Wing, Minn., is one of 16 Minnesota State colleges that provided emergency certified nursing assistant (CNA) training for members of the Minnesota National Guard. These guard members will serve in under-staffed healthcare centers and assist in long-term care facilities to address staffing difficulties and shortages during a period of heightened need due to the pandemic.
On November 22, Gov. Tim Walz activated 400 National Guard members to create skilled-nursing response teams to help short-staffed long term care facilities. With only a few day's notice, MSC Southeast responded to a request from the Minnesota State Healthcare Training Network to provide CNA training for up to 20 National Guard members.
The schedule is intense, with classes every day beginning on Sunday, November 28, and ending on Sunday, December 5. Many of the days run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with half-hour lunch and dinner breaks. A total of 75 hours of training will provided in eight days. Training will be provided by one full-time nursing instructor and five adjunct instructors.
The nursing assistant for the National Guard training includes classroom and hands-on skills labs. National Guard members who complete the training with a passing grade will also be eligible to sit for the written and skills nursing assistant tests. Participants who pass both portions of the testing will be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry and will be eligible to continue working as a nursing assistant in their civilian life.
This training may be the start to a career pathway in a very high demand field: according to RealTime Talent, prior the COVID-19 pandemic, nine employers completed a two-year forecast estimating they would need to fill 5,400 positions within their Twin Cities locations. In addition, nursing assistant standing is a requirement for entry into the college’s nursing majors at Minnestoa State College Southeast.
Statewide, 16 colleges will train 400 Guard members, with training to be completed by December 5 as the vaccination requirement for healthcare workers becomes effective December 6, 2021. Additionally, up to 400 more participants can be trained before June 30, 2022.
