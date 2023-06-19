Over the weekend, Winona got its first appreciable amount of rain in a month, giving some relief to parched fields and lawns.
The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 1.76 inches of rain on Sunday in Winona. That may ease drought conditions when a new drought report is issued this Thursday.
The southeast corner of Winona County officially entered moderate drought stage last week. Southern and Central Winona County and most of Buffalo and Trempealeau counties were in “abnormally dry” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Even with Sunday’s rain, Winona has received two inches less precipitation than normal this year, and temperatures have been 3-6 degrees above average, adding to the drying effect, the NWS.
Moderate drought means that there may be some damage to crops, the fire risk is elevated, streams and wells may be low, and authorities ask for voluntary water use reductions. Abnormally dry conditions signify slower plant growth and elevated fire risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.