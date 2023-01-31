On Sunday, February 2, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, rediscover the great hymns of the faith and the stories behind them as acclaimed theater-duo Jeremiah and Vanessa Gamble bring a dozen beloved hymns to vibrant life, featuring gorgeous a cappella singing, stunning historical costumes, and richly realized characters. The timeless musical “This is My Story, This is My Song” is an inspiring reminder that there are some things worth singing about forever.
Fellowship meal provided by the church after the musical.
