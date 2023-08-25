From: Gundersen Health System
We may rarely get the opportunity to do it, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.
A recently released study found that napping can have a positive effect on brain health. It says that getting a little extra sleep during the day may increase the size of your brain, which in turn can improve cognitive function, including memory and concentration.
According to Erica Neumeister, a nurse practitioner in the sleep department at Gundersen Health System, taking a nap is like snacking.
“The benefit of napping is kind of like eating a snack between meals. It’s reenergizing you to get you through the rest of your day,” she said.
But there’s a balancing act. Though short naps can be good, longer ones can actually make you feel more tired. Neumeister suggests limiting naps to no more than 30 minutes; they can help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the rest of your day. Longer naps can drop you into a deeper sleep, which is harder to wake up from and leaves you feeling drowsy.
Finding that time to nap, though, can be easier said than done. While European countries try to build in naptime throughout the workday, the same can’t be said in the United States. That’s why, if you feel like you need a nap, strategically building one into your day might be the answer.
“Maybe even just a 10- or 15-minute nap during your break at work can definitely improve your memory and concentration at work,” Neumeister said.
However, relying too much on that afternoon siesta as part of the total amount of sleep you need can be of concern. That, or feeling the need to nap much of the weekend, may signal that you aren’t getting enough sleep overnight. It may also be something more serious.
“Feeling that need to nap could be a sign of an underlying condition such as sleep apnea or narcolepsy, or it could be an underlying sign of other health conditions, such as changes with cardiovascular function, vascular function, cognitive function, as well as untreated anxiety or depression,” Neumeister said.
For an optimal napping experience, don’t take one after 3 p.m., as doing so could interfere with your ability to go to bed. Also, make your napping location much like your overnight setting, using a dark room with cool temperatures and limited outside distractions.
If you’re having sleep issues, contact your primary care provider or call Gundersen’s sleep clinic at 608-775-7378.
