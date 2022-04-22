National Day Of Prayer will be May 5, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at the Stockton Community Center in Stockton.
This luncheon gathering will include a small message on prayer and give all an opportunity to pray for our nation. We will focus on the seven mountains of influence: family, church, business, education, military, government, and media (arts, entertainment). All churches are invited. A small sandwich lunch will be offered sponsored by Arise Christian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.