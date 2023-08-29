The 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will be Saturday, September 9, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Pat Arens of St. Stan’s Basilica will preside at this solemn event. Our country continues to mourn the over 61 million of preborn children killed by abortion. Visiting these gravesites and memorial markers also offers hope and healing to women who have had abortions and people who have been hurt by abortion such as fathers and grandparents who were never allowed to grieve the death of a child lost to abortion.
This is sponsored nationally by Priests for Life, Pro-Life Action League, and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and locally by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart’s pro-life group, Hearts for Life. For questions, call Kathy at 507-313-6880, or see www.nationaldayofremembrance.org.
