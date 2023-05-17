May marks the beginning of the boating season on the Upper Mississippi River, and the National Eagle Center is pleased to announce its schedule of “On the River” eagle-viewing cruises this summer and fall. They will host a series of 15 cruises starting in May and running through October aboard the Cal Fremling Interpretive Center and Floating Classroom, out of Winona.
Like the Center’s popular “In the Field” eagle-viewing field trips, these two-hour cruises serve as a floating classroom for guests, featuring an expert naturalist, real-time interpretation of observed wildlife, and audience-guided Q&A.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting our fifth season of eagle-viewing cruises,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the Center. “They have proven to be extremely popular and successful and allow us to extend our educational experience beyond the walls of the Center.”
The Center is partnering with the Cal Fremling, operated by Winona State University out of Winona, for the first time since 2019. The Cal Fremling Interpretive Center and Floating Classroom is a state-of-the-art vessel operated by Winona State University, dedicated to creating a greater understanding of the broad multifaceted nature of the Mississippi River, and providing a distinctive, high-quality application of knowledge to thousands of students of every age within the region. It serves as a gateway to exploration and knowledge.
“It’s exciting to partner with the Cal Fremling and our friends at Winona State University once again,” Hahn said. “Our guests go out to where the eagles are along the Mississippi River and receive real-time interpretation of what they are observing. It’s phenomenal!”
The boat has an onboard restroom, indoor and open-air seating, and is wheelchair accessible. Cruise registration is $60 for National Eagle Center members and $75 for nonmembers. Seating is limited to 45 seats per cruise, and they are expected to fill quickly.
Registration is now open with the first cruise scheduled for Saturday, May 20.
“People should definitely mark their calendars,” said Hahn. “There are plenty of opportunities to cruise with us this summer, view eagles and other wildlife, and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon on the Mississippi River.”
For more information about “On the River” eagle-viewing cruises and registration, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/cruises, email programs@nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.