After a five-month hiatus as phase one of the center’s $27 million renovation and expansion project is carried out, the National Eagle Center is pleased to announce that it will host educational programs each weekend in April and May beginning Friday, April 1.
“We are very excited to share this news,” said Ed Hahn, marketing manager at the center. “We appreciate how patient and understanding our members and the public have been during these past several months as phase one renovation work is completed. Our entire team is looking forward to welcoming guests back for this spring program series.”
Programs will take place in the newly renovated program center located on Main Street in downtown Wabasha. Programs featuring a live eagle ambassador will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Spring nature and migration programs (no eagle) will be held at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Guests are required to register in advance on the center’s website and there is a $3 reservation fee. Seating is limited, and guests are encouraged to plan their visits in advance.
The center will be closed for Easter on Sunday, April 17.
Renovation work is ongoing in the center’s Riverfront building, and the center will not be open to daily visitors and the full exhibit experience until late May.
“These spring programs are a great way for us to reconnect with the public and gradually open back up to daily visitors in time for the summer tourism season,” Hahn said. “Guests will be able to enjoy the educational programs that they know and love, but they’ll have to wait a little while longer before they can take in the full National Eagle Center experience this summer.”
For additional details and online program reservations, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/reservation.
The National Eagle Center is a landmark interpretive center located in Wabasha, and is the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences. It is currently undergoing renovations and is closed to daily visitors, but plans to reopen to visitors in late May 2022. For more information, visit nationaleaglecenter.org or call 651-565-4989.
