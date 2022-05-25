It’s time to plan your visit to the new and improved National Eagle Center.
After a six-month hiatus to allow for Phase One of the Wabasha Riverfront Revitalization Project’s renovation and expansion to take place in the center’s Riverfront Building, the National Eagle Center will be open for business as usual and welcoming back guests beginning Friday, June 3, just in time for the summer tourism season.
“We are thrilled to make this announcement,” said Ed Hahn, marketing manager at the center. “There’s been a lot of anticipation among the public and our staff, and we are incredibly happy to be welcoming visitors back to Southeastern Minnesota and Wabasha. We appreciate their patience throughout the renovation process and are excited to share all the updates and changes with them.”
Work began last November to renovate the existing facility, including expansion of eagle care facilities, refreshing exhibit spaces, and expanding the space where the eagle ambassadors are on public display. Outdoor portions of the current expansion work will continue throughout the summer in the open space next to the center, along the alleyway, and along the riverfront.
Phase one of the Riverfront Revitalization Project work also included creation of the new Main Street Program Center, which has been open for weekend programs since April 1.
Dr. Meg Gammage-Tucker, chief executive officer of the center, states, “We are hopeful that all our guests — those who have visited before and those that are new — will have a wonderful experience visiting the renovated Riverfront Center. While there is still much to be accomplished with the development of the new amphitheater, dockage, and Big Jo Alley walkway, we are thrilled to be able to share new stories and much more of the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection with the public. We are also very happy to have created the best possible housing for our eagle ambassadors and to provide more options to engage personally with the ambassadors and the staff that care for them. Welcome back!”
The Riverfront Center (located at 50 Pembroke Avenue South in Wabasha) will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission of $12 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 4-17). Admission for children ages 3 and under and members is free.
Presentations will take place in the Main Street Program Center located at 110 Main Street West in downtown Wabasha. Programs featuring a live eagle ambassador will be held daily at 1 p.m. with additional programs at 11 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Daily nature programs (no eagle) will be held at 3 p.m. Seating is limited, and guests are encouraged to register in advance on the center’s website. There is a $3 reservation fee for all program participants.
For additional details and to purchase admission and program reservations, visit nationaleaglecenter.org.
