Eagles aren’t the only focus at the National Eagle Center this summer. The popular kids’ program Fishing on the Refuge is returning for another season of angling.
Every Thursday and Sunday through August 4, kids ages 15 and younger will be able to enjoy fishing on the Mississippi River for free.
Fishing on the Refuge is an experiential learning opportunity for kids. The center provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle free of charge and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing. Participants fish from the public dock located outside the National Eagle Center.
“Fishing on the Refuge is a summer favorite! It offers hands-on learning for kids from toddlers to teenagers in the beautiful locale of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge,” said Ed Hahn, marketing manager at the center. “It’s a great experiential learning opportunity for the whole family to enjoy.”
The Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge begins near the National Eagle Center in Wabasha and runs 261 miles south to Rock Island, Ill.
“Kids and adults learn about the Mississippi River, and they learn the importance of using lead-free tackle as it relates to bald eagles and conservation,” said Scott Mehus, educational director at the center. “It’s an opportunity to observe birds and other native wildlife, and for many kids, it’s their first experience with fishing. It’s a great way to experience the outdoors.”
Fishing on the Refuge will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Sunday through August 4. Additional information is online at nationaleaglecenter.org/fishing-2022.
The center is open to visitors from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.