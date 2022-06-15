The Midwest Route of the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride is once again stopping in Winona. The ride will be stopping at Winona Area Ambulance between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch on their way between Lake City, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday, June 21.
The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride honors emergency medical services personnel by organizing and implementing long-distance cycling events that memorialize and celebrate the lives of those who serve every day, those who have become sick or injured while performing their duties, and those who have died in the line of duty.
More information about the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride can be found online at nemsmbr.org
For questions, contact Andy Teska, director of operations at Winona Area Ambulance Service Inc., at 507-452-5351.
