In its 35th year, the National Life Chain takes place across the country and in Canada on Respect Life Sunday, October 2. This is a peaceful hour to witness to the over 63 million lives of pre-born babies who have lost their lives to abortion. We spend silent time in prayer for an end to this travesty, which impacts mothers, fathers, and our society at large. Join us from 2-3:15 p.m. at Central Park (Broadway and Main streets) in Winona. Please do not park on Broadway. Signs are provided. Children, strollers, and lawn chairs are welcome. Bring your family and friends and invite your pastor. Fellowship, refreshments, and speaker at Holy Family Hall at Cathedral (316 Main Street) after event. Join us to hear Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, founded in 1980 by his late father, veteran pro-life leader Joe Scheidler. For information, see www.lifechain.net, or contact Kathy at 507-313-6880.
