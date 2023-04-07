The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) scheduled its 24th National Take Back Day for Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event was initially created for anyone to “take back” or get rid of any expired or unused prescription drugs, and it has expanded to allow the disposal of electronic cigarette or vaping devices.
Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) and the Winona Police Department will host the event locally outside of the Winona Senior High School. Since 2016, ASAP hosted 15 Take Back Day events and collected 867 pounds.
Take Back Day lines up well with spring cleaning and is a free service to safely get rid of hazardous, unwanted items in the home. Community members can simply drive through and stay in their vehicle. Participants are advised to follow neon green signs and look for volunteers wearing neon green shirts.
The Winona Police Department and event volunteers will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They will also collect vaping devices and cartridges at the drop-off location. Syringes and other sharps will not be accepted, but can be taken to the Winona County Hazardous Waste Facility (225 West Second Street) during business hours on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can help prevent accidental exposure to children, prevent teen misuse, and protect the environment by participating in Take Back Day.
Learn more at www.winonacountyasap.org, or call 507-474-9825 with questions.
