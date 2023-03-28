VFW Post 1287 welcomes all Vietnam veterans and their friends and families to an open house on Wednesday, March 29, from 2-5 p.m. The first glass of beer or soda is free for Vietnam veterans. Appetizers will be served.
On March 29, 1973, combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam. Over 2.7 million Americans served during this war. The Vietnam War was the second-longest war in United States history.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. It is a day to highlight the service of our armed forces and support organizations during the war, pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens, highlight technology, science, and medical advances made during the war, and recognize contributions by our allies.
Everyone is welcome to share in this special day. Please bring your pictures and your stories. VFW Post 1287 is located at 208 East Third Street in Winona. You can call the post at 507-454-1065, during normal business hours, if you have any questions.
