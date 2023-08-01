The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge’s Winona office recently recognized John Lyons, of Winona, as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year. John volunteers his time helping with fishing events, picking up litter, and installing refuge signs. He has also been actively involved in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, serving in various board member positions over the years.
This past year, 62 volunteers contributed over 420 hours of service representing over $13,000 to the refuge. Volunteer activities included assisting with refuge biological surveys, planting trees, assisting with fishing events, maintenance activities, and invasive species monitoring and control.
The volunteer program is an excellent way to gain experience, help wildlife, meet interesting people and is open to all ages and abilities. If you would like to enjoy a productive and rewarding experience as a refuge volunteer, please call 507-454-7351.
