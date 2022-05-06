Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, nearly 80 students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) in a ceremony on May 5.
WSHS Social Studies Teacher Sarah Dixen said it’s the largest number of inductees she has seen in her 10 years in her role as NHS advisor. Thirty-four seniors were re-inducted into NHS, while 45 students were inducted for the first time, including a group of 37 juniors.
“This group was so full of laughter,” Dixen said during her remarks. “They had an attitude of joy. They are living life to the fullest.”
With the sun-kissed bluffs providing a majestic backdrop to the ceremony, Dixen spoke of the requirements to be a National Honor Society member. While at some schools, she said, the students’ work ends once they are accepted, at WSHS, that is when the real work begins. Students must complete 40 hours of service in the community — which was no easy task during the pandemic. Still, they were relentless in raising their hands to help wherever they could make an impact, such as making and delivering meals to the Winona Community Warming Center, tutoring their classmates, helping at track meets or providing child care for PTA meetings and other school events — just to name a few.
“They will contribute significantly to the communities in which they live in the future,” Dixen said.
Malia Fox, the soon-to-be retired director of the Winona Friendship Center, was the guest speaker, and she told a heartfelt story about how she discovered the power of volunteering and service, and she encouraged the students to remain involved in their community.
WSHS Principal Heather Fitzloff gave a welcome address and handed the inductees their certificate, while NHS board members Jasper Hedin, Jeananne Haines, Grace Quinn and Tyler Kronebusch each gave a speech about the pillars of NHS. Another board member, Ella Schultz, introduced Fox.
Hedin, the WSHS NHS president, led the members in saying the NHS pledge.
A reception was held following the ceremony.
The faculty council of the WSHS National Honor Society is Courtney Dahlby, Seth Haun, Susan Larsen and Kim Penrod.
Students re-inducted into NHS included: Kaitlyn Albrecht, Kyra Benson, Jack Bucknam, Brandon Butenhoff, Lilith Compton, Caitlin Curtin, Brianna Drache, Hope Esch, Allie Filzen, Brenden Full, Deja Foster, Augusta Gruhlke, Jeananne Haines, Hailey Haxton, Jasper Hedin, Jacob Heftman, Adam Kimmerle, Chloey Klink, Theresa Koehler, Willa Krase, Tyler Kronebusch, Lindsey MacLennan, Carolyn Macon, Ella Mueller, Savannah Mohan, Gavin Nelson, Calvin Peterson, Owen Ping, Adalynn Quandt, Grace Quinn, Ella Schultz, Aleah Serleth, Ella Skranka, and Leah Zierfus.
The newly inducted Class of 2022 members included: Elena Armstrong, Maddie Cone, Ashlyn Full, Brianna Jones, Bridgette Klonecki, Lillian Mitchell, Elleigh Sonnenberg, and Andrew Wooden.
Newly inducted Class of 2023 members included: Isaac Allred, Olivia Becker, Owen Brietzke, Rory Briggs, Gwenyth Buswell, Kayleigh Cottrell, Ava Dahlke, Carly Decker, Nathaniel Dennis, Payton Eastep, Abigail Ellenburg, Anna Florness, Mitchell Fort, Molly Heinert, Delaney Hermsen, Ruby Hetzel, Rachel Lepper, Jared Loos, Katrina Loos, Macy McNally, Carmelle Meyer, Logan Monk, Sophia Nisbit, Vianna O’Hara, Ava Pike, Myles Rasmussen, Abigail Russell, Xavier Schultz, Sarah Sheridan, Luke Smeby, Nicole Spartz, Morgan Starzecki, Julia Steinfeldt, Nico Stern, Kate Thompson, Freyja Wolfe, and Wesley Wollan.
