Winona’s Stephen Nett was recognized with the Horizon Philanthropy Award during the Benedictine Annual Conference in Duluth, Minn., on September 14.
Nett said he was honored by the award. “It was totally unexpected and humbling,” he said.
For the past six years Nett has served as a board member and treasurer of the local Benedictine Foundation Winona Board and is the incoming chairman of the Benedictine Foundation Board, which oversees foundations at more than 25 Benedictine locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois and Missouri.
In addition to his service on the boards, and long history of giving to the Benedictine Foundation Winona, Nett has been involved in a number of organizations throughout the years. He helps to run the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Group (VITA), which offers income tax help to low-income and disabled people throughout our county, he has served for many years on the board of Aptiv, an organization that provides a wide array of services to support people with disabilities to lead more fulfilling lives, he’s involved with the Winona HIMs, and he has been involved with the Finance Council and choir at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
The Horizon Philanthropy Award recognizes exceptional leadership by an individual or group of people passionate about connecting our community with the Benedictine mission through private donations from our community. It is one of Benedictine’s most important awards.
