The Cotter Show Choir is an auditioned vocal group at Cotter Schools, consisting of students in grades 9-12. With a total of 16 members in the show choir and 14 members in the show band, this group has been in existence for over three decades and is making its first debut in the competition this year.
Competitive show choir in Minnesota is a highly competitive and exciting activity, in which groups of singers and dancers perform elaborate numbers that are judged on various elements. These elements can include vocals, choreography, showmanship, visual impact, and overall performance. Performance divisions include Prep/Small School and Open Division. The Cotter Show Choir is performing in the Prep/Small School division for their first year to get their toes in the water. In addition to the show choir, competitions also judge the show band on a variety of elements including ensemble unity, intonation, and balance with vocals.
Under the direction of Emma Jirele for the show choir and Mark Roeckers for the show band and with choreography by Claire Penning, the Cotter Show Choir has already had a successful start to its competitive season. They placed third in the prep division at Viterbo University on January 7, and the show band placed second.
Upcoming competitions for the Cotter Show Choir include La Crosse Central on January 28 and North High School in St. Paul on February 11. The Show Choir will have a final concert at Cotter School's St. Cecilia Theatre on Tuesday, February 28, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature their 2023 season show as well as a variety of soloists and duets.
The Cotter Show Choir is excited to continue its competitive journey and showcase their hard work and talent. With dedicated leaders and talented performers, they are poised to make a lasting impression in the show choir and show band circuit. The group is committed to delivering dynamic and unforgettable performances at each competition, and they can't wait to see where their talent and dedication take them in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.